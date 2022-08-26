Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veritiv Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.