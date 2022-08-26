Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

About Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

