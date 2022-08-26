Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $7,579,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

