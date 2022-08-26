Veritable L.P. Sells 62 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $376.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.72 and a 200 day moving average of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

