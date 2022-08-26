Veritable L.P. Sells 193 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $291.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.26. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.