Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

ETN stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

