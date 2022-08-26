Veritable L.P. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

