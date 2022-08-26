Veritable L.P. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

