Veritable L.P. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

