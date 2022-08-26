Veritable L.P. Has $1.96 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

