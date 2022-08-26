Veritable L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 558.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

