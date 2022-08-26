Veritable L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

