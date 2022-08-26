Veritable L.P. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

