Veritable L.P. Buys 11,301 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 248,360 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,992,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 175,214 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR opened at $57.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

