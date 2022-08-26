Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 384,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 238,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,715 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 424,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.6 %

F opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

