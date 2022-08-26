Veritable L.P. Acquires 60 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Cable One stock opened at $1,241.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,354.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936 shares of company stock worth $1,246,619 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

