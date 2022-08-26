Veritable L.P. Acquires 178 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

