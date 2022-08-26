VeraOne (VRO) Price Reaches $56.42 on Top Exchanges

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. VeraOne has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $20,098.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for about $56.42 or 0.00261424 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011429 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VeraOne is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io.
