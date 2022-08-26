Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 970.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

