Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.