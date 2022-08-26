Veil (VEIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $240,513.80 and $102.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,664.10 or 0.99928573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00220181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00146618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00231314 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00056127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.