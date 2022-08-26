VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Up 146.7% in August

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VectivBio Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VectivBio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 471,864 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

