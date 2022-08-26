VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Up 146.7% in August

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VectivBio Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.