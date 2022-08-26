Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.68

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 10184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,569. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

