Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.68

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 10184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $78,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,569. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.