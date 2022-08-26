Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $106,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.37. The company had a trading volume of 67,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.