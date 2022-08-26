Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,897,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 29,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,330. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

