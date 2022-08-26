Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.27.

