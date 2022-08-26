Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $191.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

