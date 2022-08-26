Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

