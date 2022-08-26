Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,958,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $242.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.