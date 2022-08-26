Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 568,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 118,597 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,961,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

