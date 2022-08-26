Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. 26,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.