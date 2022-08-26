Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

