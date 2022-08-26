Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,653. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

