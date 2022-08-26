VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Reduced by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,770 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.98. 39,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.