Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vale worth $106,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.54 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

