Vai 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,586.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004416 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $54.54 million and approximately $8,586.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

