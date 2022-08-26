UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USER. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE USER traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 122,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,802. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

