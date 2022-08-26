USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.06 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $107.06 million and $212,887.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00602528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00059842 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002465 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

