USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.27 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $52.12 billion and approximately $7.27 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 52,117,887,167 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.