US Bancorp DE Has $58.40 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $438.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.77. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

