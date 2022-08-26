US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

