US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

