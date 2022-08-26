US Bancorp DE Buys 2,575 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $48,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

