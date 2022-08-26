US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.37 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.