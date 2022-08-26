UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.35. 39,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $501.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

