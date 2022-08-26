United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Causey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $220.78 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

