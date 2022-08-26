UniPower Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,702.00 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. UniPower has a market capitalization of $113,507.69 and $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniPower coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

UniPower Coin Profile

UniPower is a coin. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network.

Buying and Selling UniPower

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm. “

