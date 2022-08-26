Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,686.49

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,686.49 ($44.54) and traded as high as GBX 3,995 ($48.27). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,991 ($48.22), with a volume of 2,336,712 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,878.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,687.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.08%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.