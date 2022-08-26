UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Gap Up to $18.37

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $18.91. UMH Properties shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 8,405 shares changing hands.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

