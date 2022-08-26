UMA Reaches Market Cap of $190.75 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One UMA coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00013440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $190.75 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

