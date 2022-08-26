Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $113.53 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $113.53 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,543.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00602458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00256324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00059166 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

